The president of El Salvador, supported by soldiers, briefly occupied the congress

President Nayib Bukele and a group of soldiers armed with automatic weapons briefly occupied the El Salvador Congress on Sunday and launched a pressure campaign to force lawmakers to support a crime prevention plan.

Bukele (38), followed by soldiers in the full combat uniform, sat in the seat reserved for the President of Congress and held his hands together to pray, he said, for patience with lawmakers, few of whom showed up during the special session.

“If those shameless people don’t approve of the territorial control plan, we’ll call you back here (next) Sunday,” he told supporters in a fiery speech outside when he left the building.

Lawmakers would meet on Monday to discuss the President’s proposals, said Congressman Mario Ponce, in a possible sign of the escalation.

However, critics warned of an imminent constitutional crisis. Human Rights Watch, a US-based group, called the event “an exhibition of brute force” and said that the Organization of American States should urgently meet to discuss the situation.

Bukele won his post last year after a smart social media campaign that fed the dissatisfaction of the population with two parties that had ruled the Central American country since the end of a civil war.

He led the same frustration to traditional parties and attacked Congress for dragging the approval of a US $ 109 million multilateral loan that he tried to equip police and soldiers to fight crime.

His cabinet mentioned Sunday’s special session after Bukele said Friday that Salvadorans had the right to revolt in such situations, calling for protests and briefly removing the legislator’s security data.

The transition from the president to pressure legislators was supported by the minister of defense and the director of the police.

However, El Salvadoran think tank FUSADES said there was no reason for the executive to hold such a session because the congress was functioning normally.

On Sunday, hundreds of Salvadorans responded to Bukele’s call to demonstrate, waving banners and whistles outside of Congress, while soldiers and police officers stood by to protect them, a Reuters witness said.

Elayas president Nayib Bukele, accompanied by members of the armed forces, addresses his supporters outside the congress in San Salvador, El Salvador, on Sunday. (Salvador Melendez / The Associated Press)

“We are here because of the uncertainty we have in our country and the legislators do not want to acknowledge that,” said Adelma Campos, a 43-year-old housewife. “They don’t want to work for the people who have given their vote.”

Although the number of murders in El Salvador has fallen sharply since Bukele took office, the authorities continue to fight against gangs that cover vast territory in the Central American country.

In a statement, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on Sunday called for “dialogue and full respect for democratic institutions to ensure the rule of law, including the independence of the branches of public power.”