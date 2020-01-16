The president of Iran says “no limit” for nuclear enrichment

The president of Iran said on Thursday that there is “no limit” for uranium enrichment by the country following his decision to give up his obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal in response to the killing of his top general in a US air raid.

In a speech before the heads of banks, Rouhani said that the nuclear program is in a “better situation” than before the nuclear agreement with world powers.

US President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear agreement in May 2018, partly because it did not relate to Iran’s support for armed groups in the region and its ballistic missile program. The US has since imposed “maximum” sanctions on Iran’s economy.

Iran continued to adhere to the agreement until last summer, when it began to openly cross some of its borders, saying it would not be bound by the deal if it did not see any of its promised economic benefits. After the air raid on January 3 that killed General Qassem Soleimani, the architect of Iran’s regional military operations, he said he would lift all restrictions on the nuclear deal.

So far, however, nuclear activity has only modestly increased. In recent months, it has increased its uranium enrichment to 4.5 percent – higher than the 3.67 percent limit set in the agreement, but far from the 20 percent enrichment it had before the deal. Uranium must be enriched by up to 90 percent for use in a nuclear weapon.

Britain, France and Germany have been trying for months to save the deal, but have found no way to continue trading under the tightened US sanctions. Earlier this week, they triggered a dispute mechanism in the nuclear deal to try to make Iran conform again. That process can lead to the recovery of international sanctions.

In his speech to the bankers, Rouhani acknowledged that the sanctions had caused economic pain, but said such considerations could not be viewed separately from foreign policy and national security.

He also acknowledged the steadily rising tensions with the United States.

“A single bullet can cause a war, and not firing a single bullet can lead to peace,” he said, adding that his administration is striving for more security.