The President of the Golden State Warriors marries the Long-term Partner

Golden State Warriors president Rick Welts married his old partner Todd Gage on Friday. The two said I was “doing it” at the San Francisco City Hall at a ceremony organized by the city’s mayor, the London tribe.

“It was a good day, nine years in production!” Welts tweeted.

Welts was released in 2011 through a fascinating story published by the New York Times. He also became the first senior sports director to announce that he was gay. At that time, he was the president of Sun Phoenix.

In an interview with Forbes, Welts said he chose to leave the story because he “sought great guidance from trusted friends and [he] concluded that there was at least a chance [he] of encouraging more conversation on the subject than what is there today. “

He also said he never felt any hostility from the people he worked with, and that being gay in the NBA is “just not talking and everyone knows it’s the rule.”

The Welts have been an integral part of the Golden Warriors and their success over the last nine years. The team has played in five consecutive NBA Finals and won three of those championships.

Many took to social media to congratulate Welts and Gage on their marriage. One of those people was Jason Collins, a retired NBA player. Collins was also the first openly gay athlete to play not only in the NBA but in US men’s sports in general. came out in 2013.