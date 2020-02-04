The president of Turkey against the world

LONDON – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is not an Islamist in the strictest sense of the word, but he definitely likes the Islamists very much. In the heyday of the Islamic State in northern Syria and Iraq, it was Erdogan who kept the Turkish border open so that thousands of foreign fighters and their families could join this terrorist proto-state, which was a descendant of al-Qaeda.

More recently, he has stationed Turkish troops in the Syrian province of Idlib, the remaining part of the country occupied by rebels, where Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, another offshoot of al-Qaida, ruled unchallenged.

Undisputedly, with the exception of the Syrian troops, which are supported by the Russian Air Force and are gradually regaining control of the province in a slow offensive, conquered Idlib’s second largest city, Maarat an Numan, last week. It is no wonder that the Turkish army in Idlib is now firing directly on Syrian forces.

The story is a bit muddy, and Turkey claims four of its soldiers in Idlib were killed in a Syrian grenade fire on Sunday. However, the Turkish government said it killed 35 Syrian troops in retaliation.

Erdogan added: “Those who question our determination will soon understand that they have made a mistake” and also warned Russia, Syria’s ally, “not to stand in the way”.

The Russians will take this seriously, since Erdogan deliberately ambushed and shot down a Russian plane in 2015 that crashed into Turkish airspace for just 17 seconds. But Moscow won’t back away, so Erdogan is now playing with the prospect of a shooting war with Syria and Russia.

That would be enough on his plate, you might think, but he also intervenes in the civil war in Libya. He supports the Islamist-dominated government in the capital, Tripoli, against the rebel army led by General Khalifa Haftar, who controls most of the country, and has just dispatched troops to support them.

The troops are Syrian Arabs, part of the same Islamist puppet army that Erdogan recently invaded the Kurdish part of Syria with. His intervention in Libya puts Turkey in a potential confrontation with France, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, all of whom support Haftar. Russia too.

No wonder Erdogan speaks the same harsh rhetoric about Libya: “We will not hesitate to teach Putar a deserved lesson if he continues to attack the legitimate government of the country and our brothers in Libya.” more potential enemies for Turkey. His plate gets quite full.

But Erdogan is not finished yet. He has also militarized a dispute with Greece and Cyprus over oil and gas reserves on the ocean floor, causing Turkish fighter jets to violate Greek airspace almost every day. And he has demanded that Athens demilitarize 16 Greek islands near the Turkish west coast (making them hostage to Turkish invasions).

France has now sent warships to the eastern Mediterranean, and President Emmanuel Macron has said that “Greece and France are pursuing a new strategic defense framework”. “Defense” against whom? Turkey, of course. Who else could it be?

Turkey is still formally a member of NATO, so technically France and Greece are its allies, but Erdogan doesn’t seem to mind. It didn’t bother him that the United States was a NATO member when he invaded northeastern Syria last October to drive the Kurds, America’s most important ally in the war against the Islamic State, from their homes in the border region.

He got away with it: The Kurds had served their purpose and Trump simply left them to their fate. But is he really smart to take on almost everyone else at the same time?

Like President Vladimir Putin in Russia, Erdogan is a strong ruler who has to win an election every four years. Putin is always popular in Russia and wins easily, but Erdogan usually scratches through with a little over half the votes. The country is divided in the middle, and the other half hates him and his Islamist policies.

A small and successful war could benefit Erdogan by mobilizing Turkish nationalism, but three at a time? Against Russia and Syria on one front, against France and Egypt on another, and against Greece plus France and maybe against other NATO members on a third.

He used to be a pretty competent strategist, but he was in power for too long (17 years) and he lost the plot. This is megalomania.

Gwynne Dyer is an independent journalist.