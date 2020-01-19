The President of Ukraine said he would fight corruption. The resistance is fierce. – Up News info

In the past, Ukraine enjoyed strong support from the United States in the fight against corruption and the war against separatists with Russian support. Now Ukrainians are saying that Washington’s message has become confusing, partly because Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, and his Ukrainian allies see the West-backed Ukrainian anti-corruption reform camp as their enemies.

“Giuliani came flying, instead of fighting corruption, he supported and met all the corrupt people of the past,” said Valeria Gontareva, former director of the central bank of Ukraine. “That is why it is very difficult to say what message we are hearing from the United States.”

However, anti-corruption activists say they see signs of progress.

Mr Zelensky’s new Attorney General is modernizing his office plagued by corruption and firing hundreds of prosecutors. A series of laws adopted by the Zelensky parliamentary majority of months seeks to reform the justice system and criminalize the illegal enrichment of government officials. The president has even signed legislation. Set up a procedure for your own political process.

However, when it comes to law enforcement, Mr. Zelensky’s proof only begins. For example, the Ukrainian Mafia is trying to bribe and threaten members of Mr Zelensky’s government bloc to derail legislation to end organized crime, said a senior legislator, David Arakhamia.

“They meet them at home and say,” We know where their parents live, “said Arakhamia, the leader of the Zelensky party in parliament.

And just this week, the prime minister, carefully chosen by Mr. Zelensky, Oleksiy Honcharuk, offered his resignation after the leak of what he said was a manipulated recording that the president has a “primitive, quot; understanding” of the economy . Honcharuk attributed the leak to forces trying to undermine the anti-corruption moment. Mr. Zelensky rejected his resignation.