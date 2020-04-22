‘The President Will get An F’ On Outbreak Preparedness

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) hit President Donald Trump on Wednesday early morning for his botched handling of the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S.

“There’s a Boy Scouts declaring: Right preparation prevents inadequate effectiveness,” claimed Pelosi through an visual appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“Well, that’s precisely where the President receives an F,” she continued. “He was not effectively well prepared. Not with the real truth, the information, or the admission of what was happening in our state.”

“Delay, denial, loss of life,” the Democratic leader extra.

Then Pelosi resolved Trump immediately, understanding that he regularly watches cable news to retain up with recent affairs.

“It’s never too late, as I keep saying, to convey to the truth, Mr. President,” she reported. “And it’s in no way too late to do the appropriate point and to pay back notice to science, science, science, and science.”

Exactly one particular 7 days ago, Pelosi blasted Trump in a letter to her Democratic Property colleagues, expressing that the President had taken “insufficient action” on the coronavirus outbreak and “caused avoidable loss of life and catastrophe.”

She and Trump have had very little encounter-to-experience get hold of since the State of the Union address in February, during which the Dwelling speaker tore up a copy of Trump’s speech.

