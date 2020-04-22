The price of an inch of gold is lower than a cheaper dollar, which compensates for the safe purchase price

Gold fell 0.234 to $ 1.683.08 an ounce at 0347 GMT, after hitting a two-week low on Tuesday as the oil route caused panic in broader markets and accelerated Created liquidity.

Reuters Washington

latest update: April 22, 2020, 11:33 AM IST

Gold prices fell on Wednesday as the dollar strengthened and the exchange rate, following a historic trend in future US crude trading, eased demand for safe haven for refugees.

US gold futures traded up 1% to $ 1.704.60.

“There is a dispute between buying a safe haven and needing cash,” said Cameron Alexander, a metal consulting analyst at Refinitiv, GFMS.

He added that traders would raise cash if they were transferred from risky assets to safe havens after the stock crash, adding that investors would also raise cash to prevent their sale on other stocks.

In contrast to key competitors, the dollar climbed near a two-week high on Tuesday.

As floor prices fell below crude oil prices, Asian stock markets fell to their lowest level in two weeks, causing deep economic damage.

After falling into negative territory for the first time in history, future US crude futures traded slightly better, but the market is still affected by the stickiness of supply and falling demand led by the virus.

According to analysts, gold may be under pressure in the long run because it is used as protection against inflation, and falling crude oil prices tend to increase inflationary pressures in the market.

However, analysts say widespread monetary and fiscal stimulus measures by global central banks, particularly the US Federal Reserve, and governments are backing gold.

Gold tends to benefit from the central bank’s broad stimulus measures, as it is often seen as protecting against inflation and currency debt.

The Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved a new $ 484 billion grant for the world’s largest economy.

Shares of gold investors’ appetite for shares of the largest gold-backed gold exchange, SPDR Gold Trust, rose 1.4 percent to 1.033.39 on Tuesday.

Among other precious metals, palladium rose 2.1 percent to $ 1,964.16 an ounce, close to a month earlier.

Platinum fell 0.5 percent to $ 750.29 an ounce, while silver fell 0.9 percent to $ 14.79.

