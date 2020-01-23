The price of condominiums in the Tokyo area reached the 29-year high in 2019

The average unit price for new condominiums that were offered for sale in the Tokyo metropolitan area in 2019 reached a 29-year high of ¥ 59.80 million, a private think tank said on Wednesday.

The average rose 1.9 percent year over year, just below the record high of ¥ 61.23 million recorded in 1990 when Japan was in the final phase of the so-called bubble economy, according to the Real Estate Economic Institute.

The high average reflects an increase in construction costs including labor costs due to labor shortages.

Sales of new condominiums in the Tokyo region could decline as prices continue to rise.

The data concerned condominiums that were newly opened in Tokyo and in three neighboring prefectures – Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba.

The number of new condos for sale in the Tokyo region fell 15.9 percent to 31,238 units for the first time in three years. This is the lowest level since 26,248 units in 1992.

“There were consumers who gave up buying a new condominium because they couldn’t keep up with the rising condominium prices,” said an official from the institute.

The proportion of condominiums for which sales contracts were concluded in the first month of sale averaged 62.6 percent, which was the fourth consecutive year below the boom or bust limit of 70 percent.

Before the increase in excise duties from 8 to 10 percent in October, the institute said there was no greater demand for condominiums at the last minute.

The region’s new supply of condominiums is expected to remain low for the time being, as most condos in central Tokyo are currently being bought by high-income households, such as double-income households.

The institute estimates that the number of new condominiums opened in 2020 will increase by 2.4 percent to 32,000 units.

“Construction costs are expected to remain high in 2020,” the official said, pointing out that condominium market trends are likely to follow the pattern in 2019.

LAST BUSINESS STORIES

In Tokyo trade, the dollar falls to around ¥ 109.60

The dollar fell to around ¥ 109.60 in Tokyo on Thursday, fueled by renewed fears of the spread of a deadly virus outbreak. At 5 p.m. the dollar stood at 109.60 yen, after 110.00 yen …

,