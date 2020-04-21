The prices of OnePlus 7T Pro in India have been reduced and you can now get them for Rs 47,999

Recently, One Plus announced the One Plus 8 and One Plus 8 Pro, and these two new devices have replaced the One Plus 7T and One Plus 7T Pro, introduced last year. As we have seen in almost all cases, the company decided to give older devices a price reduction.

For starters, the prices of the OnePlus 7T Pro were reduced by Rs 6,000, reducing them to Rs 47,999. The OnePlus 7T Pro was launched for Rs 53,999 last year. There has not yet been a price change for the OnePlus 7T (Rs 34,999) or the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition (Rs 58,999). The new price of the OnePlus 7T Pro is visible on the OnePlus website.

Since the Ministry of the Interior (MHA) has still maintained a ban on the delivery of all non-essential items, you will have to wait a while before ordering this device. Amazon won’t accept your order right now, however, the official site will have to wait for them to ship and you don’t know how long it will take.

It is best to wait until further announcements are made regarding the lock. We expect the new price to hold up until then.

Features of OnePlus 7T Pro:

The OnePlus 7T Pro comes with a 6.67-inch curved display and a pop-up camera module. For power, there’s the Snapdragon 855+ SoC and it’s paired with 8GB of RAM. The OnePlus 7T Pro has a triple rear camera setup with a primary 48MP camera, an ultra wide angle 16MP camera and an 8MP telephony. The popup module has a 16 megapixel selfie shooter.

