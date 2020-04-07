The pricing targets of Alphabet and Facebook have been reduced on Barclays on Weaker Ad Outlook

Price targets on Alphabet (GOOGL) – Get reports and Facebook (FB) – Get Report was cut at Barclays, which indicated weakness in advertising, the main form of revenue for both.

Analysts reduced their share price target for Alphabet to $ 1,300 from $ 1,635 and their target for Facebook to $ 175 from $ 260. They maintained their overweight rating for both Alphabet, Mountain View, California and Facebook, Menlo Park, California.

“The recent survey (Interactive Advertising Bureau) is probably the best indication of Fortune 500’s spending intentions and showed that digital budgets declined by 38% for March / April and by 28% for May / June,” wrote the analysts, led by Ross Sandler, in a report.

To be sure, Barclays analysts don’t see companies’ revenues drop as much as their forecasts on their purchasing side from 20% to 30% year on year in the second quarter.

Analysts are forecasting a move from 10% downward for Google to Alphabet and from 5% to 15% for Facebook.

The share price reduction targets reflect the decline in stocks in recent weeks.

On the positive side, analysts said, “While the conversation is focused on these growth trends, we note that there is a real opportunity for megacap technology to move the narrative from” bad “to” good “by helping society in ways that others cannot.

“Not just advertising credits, but technological solutions that help consumers return to their normal daily lives safely for privacy.”

At the last check, Alphabet shares were trading at $ 1,193.23, up 0.9%. Facebook for $ 168.08, up 1.5%.

In the past 12 months, Alphabet shares have lost 1%, Facebook shares 6% and the S&P 500 index 8%.

