The prime minister must listen to independent economists – columns

Last week, I heard a story about the smaller impact of the coronavirus threat on trade in India, which illustrates a major impediment to the growth of the Indian economy. A garment exporter told me that the government had banned the export of masks for fear that the virus would spread in India. The exporter has a shipment of eye masks waiting for shipment, but try as much as he can, he could not convince the custom that eye masks are fashion clothes that cover neither nose nor mouth and have nothing to do with it. preventing the spread of coronaviruses. Mask means a mask, according to custom, and that is the end of things. This year Economic Survey he warned of “the urgent need to remove bureaucratic charters in ports to promote exports.” The need is really urgent. At present, the value of Bangladesh’s garment exports is almost double the value of India’s garment exports, but customs do not seem to be aware of it.

Ever since he came to power, economists have told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the bureaucracy and the multitude of laws and regulations governing trade have been an obstacle to growth. But when I told the story with the eye mask to a friend of economists, he said the problem was that the prime minister was not listening to economists. There is one obvious reason why this might be true. Most economists thought a slowdown in the economy would affect last year’s general election, but the prime minister knew better. He barely bothered to mention economics. He doesn’t seem to buy the phrase coined by campaign manager Bill Clinton: It’s economy is stupid. Politics is the most important thing for him. This is probably why Amit Shah sat next to the Prime Minister at a key pre-budget meeting he held with economists, sectoral experts and successful young entrepreneurs. As Home Minister, Shah does not have an economic overview, but he is Modi’s closest political adviser. The finance minister, whose economy is short, did not attend this meeting, though it was later clarified that she was meeting with party officials to invest in the budget.

When he first came to power, the prime minister seemed to be listening to his economic advisers. He selected some of the most respected American economists to advise him, but then he did not heed their advice. He split with Raghuram Rajan, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) over the issue of bank autonomy and the Mudra Loan scheme. Urjit Patel, the next governor, resigned, instead agreeing to give the government a larger share of the RBI’s dividend. He was therefore replaced by Shaktikanta Das, a career officer.

Arvind Panagariya was elected head of the new Niti Aayoga, but his commitment to free trade was in conflict with Bharatiya Janata’s commitment to Swedish protectionism. When he left, economist Rajiv Kumar was chosen as his successor. Kumar wrote the book arguing in favor of Modi’s record as Gujarat Chief Minister. Bibek Debroy, who transferred from Niti Aayog to the post of chairman of the Economic Advisory Council as prime minister, was a prominent proponent of Modi’s Gujarat development model.

As it turns out, it would be a good idea if Modi had heeded the advice of his choice for his first chief economic advisor, Arvind Subramanian. Subramanian recommended a far simpler structure for GST, with a maximum rate of 18%. His successor Krishnamurthy Subramanian is one of the economists who has supported demonetisation. So, it seems that the Prime Minister is now choosing his advisers because they have agreed with him in the past. Is there not, therefore, a danger that they will feel obliged to read his mind before they give advice now, and that instead of being independent, they will become committed?

