[the-prince-and-the-dressmaker:-upcoming-musical-project-from-frozen’s-kristen-and-bobby-lopez]

1 of my absolute favourite graphic novels of 2018 was Jen Wang’s The Prince and the Dressmaker. I acquired many copies and gave them to just about everybody who I know would like it. Jen Wang is immensely talented, and her get the job done has constantly been going, so I’m energized by the news that The Prince and the Dressmaker will be turned into a musical.

According to Playbill, Kristen and Bobby Lopez, the duo liable for the soundtracks for Frozen, Frozen II, and Moana, are returning to the musical arena. The Lopezes advised them, “Our subsequent film musical project is with Marc Platt and it is a musical version of a graphic novel identified as The Prince and the Dressmaker” and they will be operating with Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog to adapt the graphic novel.

Here’s its synopsis:

Paris, at the dawn of the contemporary age: Prince Sebastian is searching for a bride―or instead, his moms and dads are seeking for 1 for him. Sebastian is far too fast paced hiding his key life from anyone. At night time he puts on daring dresses and normally takes Paris by storm as the amazing Lady Crystallia―the hottest fashion icon in the entire world capital of fashion! Sebastian’s magic formula weapon (and very best pal) is the excellent dressmaker Frances―one of only two individuals who know the reality: often this boy wears dresses. But Frances goals of greatness, and being someone’s magic formula weapon usually means remaining a magic formula. Eternally. How extended can Frances defer her goals to safeguard a buddy? Jen Wang weaves an exuberantly intimate tale of identification, younger love, art, and spouse and children. A fairy tale for any age, The Prince and the Dressmaker will steal your heart.

We lined this graphic novel a whole lot when it arrived out, and there were talks about its movie rights staying grabbed by Universal, so there was of course a want to adapt this function, and I honestly consider a musical would be best. The story, the setting, and the people lend by themselves to a musical montage, and a musical will also develop extra area for a varied forged in a way a film could possibly not come to feel equipped to.

It remaining a musical also would make me experience a little bit much better about them not erasing or toning down the queer features of the story. Inspite of that practically being the strategy, you can in no way be positive how these stories will be adjusted on adaptation, in particular with the much more complicated elements of queer id.

Proper now, I’m actually ready to see who they convey on in the costume structure department, due to the fact the outfits in this comedian are prefect. It is just one of the ideal illustrations of style in a graphic novel, and they need to deliver on somebody who will do justice to the appears to be.

If you have but to read it, make sure you look at it out, as effectively as the other performs by Jen Wang, mainly because she is a genuine, wonderful talent, and I’m happy that this will be able to expose a total new viewers to her operate.

