[the-prince-of-egypt-extends-its-west-conclude-operate-at-the-dominion-theatre]

Musical The Prince of Egypt has prolonged it’s West Conclusion run at the Dominion Theatre.

Next a number of previews the exhibit formally opens to the community on February 25. Even though producers have declared it will now be booking right until October 31.

This is pursuing demand for tickets and a heat reception from theatregoers and critics all through its premiere.

The tale follows Moses, who was secretly adopted by the Pharaoh soon after his Jewish mother sent him down the river in a basket to defend him.

It tells the story of the biblical tale of Moses and the Hebrew slaves’ escape from Egypt and is based mostly on the 1998 Academy Award-winning animated movie.

On its release it grew to become a important and box office accomplishment, grossing extra than $200 million and profitable an Oscar for Greatest Initial Tune.

Ten new songs have been composed for the musical by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pocahontas) which seem along with ‘Through Heaven’s Eyes’ and ‘When You Believe’ from the hit movie.

The guide is composed by Phillip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas) with course from Scott Schwartz and choreography by Sean Cheesman.

The 43-robust cast are led by Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Queen Tuya), Gary Wilmot (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari) and Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron).

Tickets for the exhibit are priced from £23.40 and are now available from lovetheatre.com.