The problem with the Off-Facebook Activity Privacy Tool

Facebook not only collects information on its own platform, other companies feed it with data about you.

On Tuesday, Mark Zuckerberg announced Off-Facebook Activity, a new data protection tool for the social media platform. In a blog post, the founder and CEO admitted that companies send Facebook information about their users, but said that this tool allows them to “view a summary of that information and remove it from your account if you wish , “

The announcement coincided with the Data Privacy Day and appeared to be a promising step for a company that is troubled by data exchange concerns (Cambridge Analytica, anyone?). But as Gizmodo writes, off-Facebook privacy activity is like a patch on a gunshot wound.

How Off-Facebook Activity Works If you are logged into your account, you can access it via this link or find it under “Settings”> “Your Facebook Information”> “Off-Facebook Activity”. There, users can view which companies are tracking their activities and sharing them with Facebook. You can then download this information, for example, or, more importantly, use a sub-tool called “Clear History”.

But as Gizmodo points out, “clear history” doesn’t mean what you think it means.

“Zuck’s use of the phrases” Control your activity outside of Facebook “and” Delete this information from your account “is misleading – you don’t really control or delete much,” writes reporter Shoshana Wodinsky. “If you use this tool, you are only telling Facebook that the data you have saved should be divided into two separate buckets that are otherwise mixed together.”

In other words, Facebook continues to collect information about you from companies outside of its domain. However, instead of linking this data directly to your account and, for example, showing your ads, it is kept separate. But it will still keep it, not clear.

