The procession follows the death of Oxnard police officer Nathan Martin

Camarillo, California (KABC) – On Friday, the body of Oxnard policeman Nathan Martin was escorted to a funeral home for a procession.

The procession began at 9 a.m. at the Ventura County medical examiner’s office and ended at the Conejo Mountain funeral home in Camarillo.

Officer Martin was killed outside working hours on Wednesday in a motorcycle accident. He is survived by his wife, Marita, and three children, and was a beloved figure in the Oxnard community.

Oxnard Chief of Police Scott Whitney said that Officer Martin had held several positions with the Oxnard Police Service, including a patrol officer and a property crime investigator.

“The students at Hueneme High School loved it, the faculty loved it,” said Whitney.

Martin was a 20-year veteran of the department, with a brother who has also been an officer in the Oxnard Police Department, serving for 12 years.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.