The procession for the fallen state troops extends from the east coast to Sarasota

SARASOTA, Florida (WFLA) – Police vehicles were as excited as the eye could see on Friday and their sirens were howling.

All traffic at the intersection of Fruitville Road and Honore Avenue stopped. People also stopped what they were doing.

“I was concerned. I thought the least I could do was be here to show my support,” said James Gallager, a local resident.

Gallager and his staff watched the procession of the Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock through Sarasota.

“He has a lot of support. He has been in action for 19 years. I think it’s just a shame,” said Gallager.

These 19 years ended earlier this week.

Officials said Wednesday that Bullock stopped on I-75 in Martin County to help a disabled driver. Moments later, this driver opened fire on Bullock, officials said.

A passing police officer from Riviera Beach noticed the riot, stopped and killed the alleged shooter.

FHP soldiers have been mourning for days, but their focus is still on the people they serve.

“At a time like this, it’s incredible that everyone takes time to leave their busy day behind and pay respect to Trooper Bullock,” said Trooper Kenny Watson. “I’m lost for words.”

Before working for FHP, Bullock was with the US Air Force.

There are many officer colleagues and people that Bullock has never known, thankful for his dedication to his community.

“Very very impressive. It is important to recognize such a state trooper, ”said Jim Stange, who visited the Chicago area.

