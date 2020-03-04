the-prodigy-fork-out-tribute-to-the-late-keith-flint-on-one-particular-12-months-anniversary-of-his-loss-of-life

The Prodigy have compensated clean tribute to their late frontman Keith Flint to mark the just one-12 months anniversary of his demise.

Flint handed away on March four, 2019 following getting his own lifestyle. He was 49.

Examine a lot more: Keith Flint, 1969-2019 — the twisted face of rave, the beating heart of The Prodigy

Posting on Twitter this early morning (March 4), The Prodigy marked one particular calendar year since Flint’s demise with an emotional tribute which was signed by Liam Howlett and Maxim.

“One yr has absent by because you still left us, we miss out on you each day person, your light-weight blazes powerful,” the tribute reads. “You will normally be here with us coz as you know – WE Dwell FOREVER…!

“Stay Punk brother, for good in our hearts.” The tribute, which you can see underneath, also includes pictures of Flint carrying out and the late frontman, Howlett and Maxim jointly.

Tributes have been paid out to Flint at the modern NME Awards 2020, where the late frontman was honoured in a speech by The Prodigy’s are living drummer Leo Crabtree.

“On behalf of my brothers Liam and Maxim, I want to say that Keith found flexibility on the phase and nowhere much more so than right below at Brixton Academy,” Crabtree mentioned.

“It’s fitting that we are remembering him in this article, Keith Flint: a genuine-stepping razor, whose life was lived to overall extremes, often for the excitement. Keith Flint, the devastating performer who, with his Prodigy brothers, redefined music for a technology. Keith Flint, the punk rock anti-star whose title is tattooed into the history guides endlessly.

“Keith Flint, utterly fearless, bringing the hearth, by no means ever offering a fuck. To the really bitter-conclusion, thank you.”