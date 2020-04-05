The producers of La Casa de Papel revealed a huge spoiler earlier on their poster and no one even remembered it!

The new season of Money Heist Season aka aka La Casa de Papel is streaming on Netflix from April. Months later, a new session came out and it was filled with action, drama, emotions and shocking moments. If you haven’t seen the latest season, we urge you to read the article as it contains the main Spoiler.

Many things have surprised and amazed fans about MHS4 and many are still trying to wrap their heads around it. Last season, one of the best characters in Elba Flores played Nairobi dies. In the last episode of Season of, we saw Nairobi being shot by a police officer. However, he did not die because of the gun. A gang member at the Bank of Spain saved her life after a professor advised a surgeon to help her through a video call. So how do I? Read on

Money Heist Season 4: La Casa De Papel Makers The first major spoiler to be revealed on his poster and no one remembers it!

We all know from the beginning that Gandia (José Manuel Pog)) will be a great threat to our gang members at the bank. Also, he promises to kill Nairobi. Unfortunately, Gandia shoots Nairobi straight on the forehead. How did he do it You should watch it in Money Heist Season 4. The shooting at Nairobi’s head and falling to the ground made not only the professor and the fans, but also the fans. But what if we told you the makers of La Casa de Papel revealed this major breakthrough in their poster before the stream began streaming on Netflix?

On April 7, the makers shared a graphic poster of La Casa de Papale members (excluding professors) pointing guns at each other. If you look at Nairobi, he is lying on the floor and has a bullet on his forehead that makes good use of Gandia’s gun. It’s crazy how no one remembered it after the series came out. Maybe it’s just a circle or the makers have actually sent out one of the biggest spoilers on this poster before the series even came out. Thankfully, no one discovered this before watching MHS4.

Look at the poster below:

Money Heist Season 4 is receiving amazing reviews from around the world. Fans are going to Twists and Drama Gaga in the new season. Also, the probability of the season off can be very high as the game is not over yet.

