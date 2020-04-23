The profit of TV18 TV Q4 has grown almost 5 times as much as 142 rupees, an increase of 21%

TV18 Broadcast, a subsidiary of Network18, recorded annual growth of 373.33% per annum in Q4FY20 consolidated earnings due to high revenue and EBITDA performance.

The profit for the quarter was about 142 rupees, compared to 30 rupees in the same period last year.

The company said controlling operating costs and generating more revenue than reducing ads would keep business news profitable.

The company said in its BSE file that revenue from operations grew 21% year-on-year to 1,425 corners in the quarter to March 2020. The growth of linear TV subscription revenue in Q4 by 41% and the annual nature of B2C provided strength.

The company’s operating income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter rose 365% to 240 rupees against the Rs 52 in the same period last year.

“Increasing the ranking of our flagship entertainment channel and increasing the situation in news consumption has contributed to the growth of the group in advertising revenue in the quarter, even because advertising in late Q4 was severely affected by the closure of COVID-19. . ” said

TV18 Broadcast said its profit for the fiscal year 2019-20 increased from 98.57% to 417 rupees and revenue increased by 5% to 5,175 rupees compared to last year.

EBITDA stands for 703 rupees per year, up 124% from 314 rupees reported in the previous fiscal year.

TV18 said the benefits of a clear, non-discriminatory B2C diet created by the implementation of the NTO (new tariff order) on the Q4FY19 continue to add to the overall FY20.

In addition, the distribution of distribution via tie with cable and communication operating systems increased the value and value proposition of channel brands among different segments of viewers.

The average share of Q4 TV18 views in news was 10.5%, in Q3 from 10.2%. While the share of viewers of Q4 entertainment TV group TV18 in the fourth quarter was 9.9% versus 10.1% in the last quarter.

The company said its share of revenue from the FY20 increased from 35% in FY19 to 35%.

TV18’s share price closed at 20.95 rupees in BSE and rose 2.20%.

(Disclaimer: Dependent industries own TV18 and Network 18.)

