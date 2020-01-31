The proposed bill would increase the retirement age for teachers and civil servants

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 / 10:39 CST / Updated: Jan 31, 2020 / 10:39 CST

A draft law has been introduced in the Wisconsin Senate to raise the minimum retirement age for teachers and other public employees participating in the Wisconsin Retirement System from 55 to 59.5 years.

The change would apply to workers under 40 at the time of entry into force.

Under the bill, retired employees could be hired for up to three years while still receiving pensions.

The bill was drafted jointly by Senator Duey Stroebel (R-Saukville) and Senator Jerry Petrowski (R-Marathon).

“People live longer and work longer, and the minimum retirement age was set decades ago,” said Senator Stroebel in a statement. “The biggest recruitment problem for government employees I hear is pay without benefits. By reducing the cost of the pension system, the contribution rates for taxpayers and employees are reduced and the take-away payment is increased. ”

While the law is designed to combat the shortage of teachers in the state, it has been criticized by some in the Wisconsin Education System who fear that it could do the opposite.

“I’ve seen all of the changes in Act 10 and all of these things make it difficult for me to be an educator in the state, and when we look at the teacher shortage, we see the side effects of these changes,” said Mark Goings, president of the Eau Claire Association of Educators.

Goings, who has been teaching in Eau Claire for more than 25 years, says that in addition to Act 10, he fears that changing retirement ages could be another obstacle to teaching in the state.

“To squeeze out a few more years that people are no longer able to stand in front of a classroom like in the past, this is a misguided attempt to have educators here,” said Goings. “We need people who want to stay here and pursue careers.”

However, Senator Strobel does not believe that young workers in their twenties or thirties are already planning to retire.

Dr. Mary Ann Hardebeck, superintendent of the Eau Claire Area School District, says she will closely monitor the progress of the bill.

“I think the law’s intent is to give districts and retirees more flexibility in returning to work and filling difficult-to-fill positions without paying a penalty, but I think there can be some unintended consequences “said Dr. Hardebeck. “Employees under 40 who may have invested in a district for 18 years may have concerns about staying in the district to fear further change.”

To learn more about Senate Bill 612, click here.