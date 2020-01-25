The proposed flight ban could maintain emotional support for the animals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A “fight for lust” policy proposed by the U.S. Department of Transportation would limit animals on planes to trained service dogs. A change that some consider a good thing could be beneficial for both passengers and their pets.

The department has asked the public to comment on changes they are considering to change their airlines. One of these is to no longer include animals with emotional support in the service animals category. Both are currently allowed to fly with passengers in the cabin. Another proposed rule would be to define a service animal as a dog that is trained to perform tasks for the benefit of a person with a disability, while an emotional support animal does not require training.

“The department recognizes the integral role that service animals play in the lives of many people with disabilities and wants to ensure that people with disabilities can continue to use their service animals while reducing the likelihood that passengers will mistakenly travel with their pets on airplanes can claim that their pets are service animals, ”says a dismissal of the department.

For Frances McGowin, Executive Director of Service Dogs Alabama, a regulation that restricts animals on planes to trained service dogs is a step towards improved flight safety.

“This law is the first step toward a regulatory program so we can better define what a trained service animal is,” said McGowin.

The proposed rules take place in the midst of a public debate about the definition of a service animal. McGowin described the system as abusive because there are no federal guidelines on livestock grading or licensing. For this reason, everything was allowed on planes, from inexperienced dogs, cats, pigs to miniature horses.

“The problem is that people don’t know what a service animal is. They think a service dog is just one that makes you feel better. You don’t know the protocol.”

Frances McGowin, General Manager of Service Dogs Alabama

According to statistics from The Associated Press, Southwest Airlines processes over 190,000 animals each year with emotional support. In addition, in 2017 they reported American Airlines carried 155,790 emotional support animals and United Airlines carried 76,000.

Part of the proposed change would be that people with disabilities have to fill out documentation to ensure that their service dogs are well trained and healthy. McGowin said that when it comes to service animals, these criteria are not always guaranteed.

“We get complaints about people bringing animals with fleas or wounds,” she said.

According to McGowin, it is a step in the right direction until a governing body is created that can legitimize standards for training and inspection of service animals, to determine that animals with emotional support are not the same as service animals.

“We are fully committed to protecting everyone,” she said.

Last year, a law was passed in Alabama that punishes people who pet their dogs as service animals and makes it a Class C crime, which results in a fine of $ 100 and 100 hours of community service.

Information from The Associated Press has been used in this report.

