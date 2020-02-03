The proposed Trump rule would be devastating for birds

Millions of birds migrate through the Chicago area along the shoreline of Lake Michigan every year, but fewer of them would come through safely under a new proposal from the Trump administration.

Last week, the American Fish and Wildlife Service, which is part of the US Department of the Interior, proposed the lifting of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act to kill migratory birds by unnecessary industrial activities. It is a terrible move by the Trump government and it comes just months after news that North America has lost a quarter of its bird population in the last half century, or about 3 billion birds.

According to the administration’s proposal, industries would not even be punished for even the foreseeable and fully avoidable deaths of large numbers of birds. In essence, the penalties would only be triggered if birds were deliberately killed.

That is bad news for the approximately 300 species of migratory birds that fly through Illinois, including songbirds, hawks, falcons, seagulls, owls, terns, shorebirds and waterfowl that have been migrating through Illinois and along the shoreline of Lake Michigan for centuries.

Or, as Nat Miller, acting director of Audubon Great Lakes, said, “This is a bad time to be a bird.”

The Migratory Bird Treaty Act, which has existed since 1918 and has been receiving bipartisan support for a long time, protects birds by imposing fines on industries for unnecessary deaths. That has encouraged factories, high-rise towers and utilities to do things such as putting red light on communication towers.

If the law is watered down, conservationists warn that there will be an immediate effect, in particular on the way companies go about construction and locations choose energy-related installations. So far, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act has placed the federal government in a strong position to negotiate common measures to protect birds, such as ensuring that power lines are visible to birds and wind turbines are not placed directly in the paths of migrating birds.

Without the law, a contractor would be almost free to cut down a tree, even if it contains a colony of nesting herons and their chicks. As the law now looks, the contractor can cut down the tree – the purpose of the law is not to thwart development – but to wait for the chicks to mature and fly away.

“This is outrageous,” says Gerald W. Adelmann, president and CEO of the Openlands nature conservation organization. “Chicago, in the middle of the country, is such a critical flyway.”

A steady stream of scientific reports tells us that our nation and world must do more, not less, to protect plants and animals. Last year the United Nations reported that one million plant and animal species are almost extinct due to human activity. A report from the National Audubon Society last October warned that two-thirds of birds in North America are threatened by climate change.

Last year it took a continuous effort from conservationists and volunteers to protect a few endangered pipe levers that had laid eggs on Montrose Beach. Some people thought that a weekend music party on the beach mattered more. But similar threats to birds occur every day as new development destroys and relocates the natural habitat.

Eight states, including Illinois, and various conservation organizations went to the federal court to challenge the Trump government’s position against the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. But the administration still continues.

Many companies will undoubtedly voluntarily do what they can to protect birds. But if federal oversight is eased, other companies will certainly put money and time above everything else, and many birds will die as a result.

The proposed changes not only threaten birds that migrate through the Chicago area, said Jordan E. Rutter, director of public relations for the American Bird Conservancy, but even the “backyard birds that everyone loves.”

Anyone who suffers from the massive loss of birds in the United States in the last half century must make their voice heard during a 45-day commentary period that has recently begun. And they must make it clear to the Trump government that undermining protection in an age-old law is simply unacceptable.

A ruby-crowned kinglet visits a branch along the Great March Trail in Beverly Shores. Sun-Times Media

A gray Catbird grabs a seed from the crib in the Indiana Dunes State Park. Sun Times library

Even if the populations of some bird species in the Chicago region have increased in recent years, others have declined. SOURCE: Bird Conservation Network

