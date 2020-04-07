The prosecution department instituted a series of calls for fraud involving COVID-19

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 / 10:29 AM EDT / Updated: Apr 7, 2020 / 10:29 AM EDT

FILE – In a November 28, 2018, file photo, the seal of the Department of Justice is found on the Washington, DC internet service website suspending automatic registration of website names that include words or phrases related to COVID-19 , and attempt to prevent coronavirus-related fraud. Losche based Losche Namecheap Inc. made the pledge when a federal judge in Texas on Sunday, March 22, 2020, ordered a modification of the website of the U.S. Department of Justice on charges of stealing credit card information while providing a fake coronavirus application. (AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The U.S. Department of Justice has warned offenders using the COVID-19 crisis now that the Feds will follow suit.

A public statement released on Tuesday, U.S. The Attorney’s from around the country warned that federal law enforcement is on the lookout.

Grant Jaquith, U.S. Attorney for the North District of New York said, “The full US enforcement service will be used to investigate and prosecute fraud cases during this period of national crisis.”

PSA warns about fake coronavirus treatments, and apps will lock your mobile device and require a ransom, as well as individuals and businesses that are putting a shortage of drugs.

If you are suspected of fraud or fraud affecting COVID-19, you should call the Justice Department’s hotline at 866-720-5721.

