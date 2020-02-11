The prosecutors order Roger Stone to be in prison for 7-9 years

February 11 (UPI) – Prosecutors have asked a federal judge to sentence Roger Stone, a political activist and former campaign advisor to President Donald Trump, who has served up to nine years in prison for conducting a congressional investigation into Russia’s interference in 2016 has hampered the presidential election.

The state attorney’s office told a U.S. district judge in a conviction protocol that 67-year-old Stone should be sentenced to seven to nine years because of the seriousness of his crime and that he knew exactly what he was doing when he committed it.

“Roger Stone hindered Congress’ investigations into Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections, lied under oath, and rigged a witness,” the prosecutor wrote in the file. “And when his crimes were exposed by the charges in this case, he showed contempt for this court and the rule of law. For that, he should be punished in accordance with the counseling guidelines.”

The memorandum described how Stone made “repeated efforts” to get information from WikiLeaks, which had published a lot of emails stolen from Trump’s political rival Hillary Clinton at the time. Stone then told the Congress Committee, which investigated Russia’s interference in the election, five lies aimed at hiding its communication with the Trump campaign through the controversial website.

They also said he had manipulated a witness, Randy Credico, for months by threatening “Credico’s reputation, friend, life and dog” to convince him to lie to Congress to prevent him from communicating with WikiLeaks.

After the indictment, the court issued a decision prohibiting Stone from commenting on the case, which he ignored.

Three days after the order was given, Stone posted an image on Instagram of the presiding judge with a crosshair next to her head and a comment that indicated that it was set up. Then he lied to the court who published the picture.

The Stone states should be sentenced to up to nine years in prison because his actions deserve appropriate punishment and deter potential future crimes.

“Stone’s criminal behavior was not an act of despair,” said prosecutors. “He is a man of considerable fortune, and he has achieved a certain fame when he has been a political advisor and confidant of powerful politicians for years and an author and host of his own political radio show. Rather, his behavior was intentionally done by someone who knew what he did. “

Trump expressed his displeasure with Tuesday’s request and called it “shameful” on Twitter.

Stone is scheduled to be sentenced on February 20 after being postponed for his lawyers late last year to settle his financial situation.

In Stone’s verdict, his lawyers said he should not be in prison for more than 15 months.

Stone was found guilty of seven cases in November. He was the sixth Trump employee to be convicted by former special envoy Robert Mueller for investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.