Muslim protesters march against the LGBT + movement in Banda Aceh, on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, in 2017. (CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP / Getty)

A group of six men who beat an infected woman, sprinkled gasoline on her, threw a torch on her and watched her firefighters threatened to be Indonesian.

Usman Hamid, director of Amnesty International Indonesia, said he was disappointed in the investigators ‘slow’ death of the woman, and said it had caused the case to end.

The charges fall under the Indonesian criminal code stating that people who are found to have committed the most violent crimes could face up to 12 years in prison, according to the Jakarta Post.

“We are still right in that what the suspects did was bad to kill,” Usman told the Post.

“Police need to do more forceful investigations, rather than just suspect them.”

Known locally as Mira, the forty-four-year-old woman was set up by a group of men accused of stealing her driver’s wallet.

Observations that the attackers had gasoline indicated that it had been repaired, said an Amnness official.

After failing to retrieve the bag, North Jakarta police chief Sr Comr Budhi Herdi Susianto said he hit her with a wooden stick before lying down in a petrol to intimidate her into admitting the robbery.

“When AP (one of the suspects) poured the oil, the PD (the other suspect) threatened the deceased to take out the lighter when he said, ‘Look, I’m going to burn you, I will burn you,'” said Susianto.

Mr Hamid said the group seized gasoline before the attack showed that they wanted to “do more than just threaten” him.

Mira was set on fire when a lightweight knocked her down, and burned alive. He was taken to the hospital but died the next day.

Andreas Harsono, a researcher with Human Rights Watch, said the incident was proving provocative and harmful to LGBT + people.

“Her death should serve as a reminder to many Indonesians that transgender women need equal rights and rights,” she said.