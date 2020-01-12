The protest of the UQ Liberal National Club is announced by Jess Origliasso

Loading...

The Veronikas Singer Jess Origliasso visited Instagram to beat up a few right-wing student demonstrators who stormed a drag event in a local library.

The event in question was a “children’s storytelling event” hosted by “two beautiful drag queens” and run by the Brisbane City Council Libraries and Rainbow Families Qld.

“Bigotry lives in Brisbane today,” Jess explained in a long Instagram post.

“A good friend took her daughter to a children’s story-telling event this morning from two great drag queens when a screaming group of young Libs from UQ (University of Queensland) stormed the event and brought kids and everyone there into chaos and need. “

“I am absolutely angry. Our world needs love and healing more than ever. What they did today was to increase the bigotry, division, and trauma that small children face in today’s society. “

We live in a diverse society in which children will very quickly be exposed to different people and lifestyles. Introducing children to the LGBTQIA community at a young age will normalize all types of people who may have slightly different lives than their own families.

The goal was even to promote “tolerance and acceptance” through a “fabulous, family-friendly afternoon drag queen story time,” according to the Facebook description.

Drag Queen Story Time events have already taken place in Brisbane on four different occasions. This is not a groundbreaking idea as countless other library events around the world have a similar concept.

Throughout the footage Jess published, protesters shouted repeatedly, “Drag queens are not for children.”

The police were called on site around 12.20 p.m. 15-20 demonstrators were reported to cause unrest at the community event.

According to The Daily TelegraphThe protest was organized by the UQ Liberal National Club.

The UQ Liberal National Club increased Facebook to make a statement claiming that they were defending “LNP values ​​against an aggressive gender ideology”.

“After an interest-funded drag queen story hour ended this Sunday, we decided to host a public demonstration against the Brisbane City Council that endorsed it. We stayed outside the room where we were being held, waiting for the event to end, and did not respond to the insults that were thrown at us.

“We believe that the use of drag queen hiring fees (one of which has won an adult award in the industry and the other is organizing protests against the National Liberal Religious Freedom Act) is deeply inappropriate and not coherent this corresponds to LNP values ​​that the Council should promote. “

To emphasize again: this was a children’s reading, not an outrageous, sexualized performance. A reading. Event.

“Do you know what is not for children? Consciously torturing and frightening children and their caregivers.”

A spokesman for Rainbow Families told Queensland The Daily Telegraph that the protest made the children feel “insecure”.

Children should be exposed to all types of religions, genders, cultures, sexualities and lifestyles, especially those that differ from their domestic life. This is the only way we can raise a new generation that does not only consist of narrow-minded idiots.

I assure you, unless we force children to read your aunt’s strange self-published eroticism, the children will not be harmed by fairytale events.

Image:

Twitter / @corydunco