The PS5 specification could finally have come out: BGR

Sony PlayStation 5 does not have a specific specification sheet yet, as the company has not yet announced specific details about the keyboard device.

The PS5 is expected to meet at least official Xbox X series specifications, as both consoles will share similar custom-made CPUs and GPUs produced by AMD, as well as next-generation SSDs with increased speed great.

A rumor circulating online may have come up in Sony’s PS5 specification, causing terrific keyboard performance.

It’s the second week of March, and Sony has yet to announce anything about the new PlayStation 5, aside from all the vague announcements the company made last year. Yes, we know what kind of CPU and GPU to expect from the PS5, we know it will have a super fast SSD, and that the new DualShock 5 controller is getting a much better response than before. But the most important features of the console are still secret, as Sony said after CES a few months ago. The design is also missing in action, though Microsoft unveiled its Xbox Series X design about three months ago.

If it wasn’t for the coronavirus, we’d have no reason to worry about this particular Sony ad. But the spread of coronavirus is the most important thing going on in the world right now, and it can also have a huge impact on the launch of the PS5. Sony canceled three game events so far, two due to the outbreak (PAX East and GDC) and a time before the world began to worry about the spread of the virus (E3). It is currently unclear when or where Sony will be able to host an event appropriate for the PS5 release. Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, Microsoft released nearly a full spec sheet for the new Xbox, keeping only one key detail secret. This has not prevented PS5 leaks from appearing online, and the latest specifications show crazy specifications for the PS5.

Before I begin, I’ll remind you that it’s still a rumor, so we can’t verify it, no matter what the meaning or how good it sounds on paper. In addition, the filtering contains a detail that can no longer be realized. The anonymous filter in question went to 4chan last week to say the PS5 will be announced on March 3rd. This date has passed without Sony making any sort of PlayStation 5 announcement.

But what if the filter only had the wrong ad date? After all, it’s quite possible that Sony planned to make an announcement on day 3, but then pushed it in light of the explosion. The filter in question listed the supposed specifications of the PS5 and it’s still worth checking out:

Custom 13.3TF RDNA 2 GPU @ 1.7GHZ with 60 units

AMD Zen2 8 core @ 3.4 GHz (Sony is working to increase to 3.7GHz)

RAM 16 GB GDDR6 + 4 GB DDR4

SSD@5.5GB/S @ 1TB

Dedicated audio cores and RT and 3D

Bandwidth 565 GB

Complete digital versions of previous versions with each console and PlayStation portable device for a library of thousands of games on day 1

Upgraded Dual Shock 5 with haptic trigger, heart rate monitor and integrated microphone

PlayStation AI Assistant that lets you switch games, create parties and more with voice commands

The illusions, it might be said, would be true. It is also true that everything in this flow makes sense. We’ve always known the key specifications, so all we need is the specifications. How much RAM, how much storage and what are the exact CPU and GPU clock speeds? That’s what we want from Sony, and that’s what this filter might have provided.

What’s more, the filter listed support for previous versions compatibility for all PlayStation games, which is consistent with what other leaks suggested despite looking too good to be true. Yes, some PS1 games can be reprinted for the PS5, but not all.

DualShock 5’s new haptic powers have already been confirmed, while the heartbeat sensor and microphone stand were described in Sony’s new patents. Similarly, PlayStation AI assist technology appears on some new Sony patents. But that’s not enough to confirm that the PS5 will have all these extraordinary features.

The filter also said the retail price is $ 499 and repeated the release date of the “2020 holiday,”; Sony has not yet confirmed the price of the PS5, but $ 499 seems to be the optimal console. the release period, Sony mentioned several times the holiday season of 2020, though everything is in the air right now due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

Chris Smith started writing about equipment, as a hobby, and before he knew it, he was sharing his views on technology issues with readers around the world. Whenever he doesn’t write about the equipment, unfortunately he doesn’t stay away from them, though he tries desperately. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

