The Psychedelic Furs announce their first album in almost 30 years

The Psychedelic Furs have announced that they will be releasing their first album in almost 30 years on 1 May.

It has the title Made Of Rain and it is launched via Cooking Vinyl – and is their first record since the World Outside of 1991.

On the occasion of news singer Richard Butler, bassist Tim Butler, drummer Paul Garisto, guitarist Rich Good, keyboardist Amanda Kramer and saxophonist Mars Williams, the first single of the album was released in the form of Don’t Believe.

The album was produced by Richard Fortus, while the mixing was handled by Tim Palmer.

The Psychedelic Furs have also announced that they will play on May 14 in the Royal Albert Hall of London, where they will perform Made Of Rain in their entirety, along with some of the biggest hits.

They are accompanied by special guests Jah Wobble & The Invaders of the Heart. Tickets are in general sale from 7 February.

The Psychedelic Furs, formed in 1977 from the British post-punk scene, also achieved hit charts and became a household name in 1986 when they released a new version of their 1981 song Pretty In Pink for the eponymous John Hughes film.

Richard Butler says: “I am aware of the fact that people call us an influence, although I do not often recognize that in their music. It is of course gratifying, because there is still an interested and enthusiastic audience for us. That is a honor. “

The Psychedelic Furs: Made Of Rain

1. The boy who invented Rock & Roll

2. Don’t believe

3. You will be mine

4. Wrong train

5. This will never be like love

6. Ash Wednesday

7. Come all faithful

8. Nobody

9. Small hands

10. Hide the medication

11. Turn your back on me

12. stars