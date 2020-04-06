The public is invited to stay at home for Easter

The public was asked to “stay home for Easter” and avoid unnecessary travel to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

On Monday evening, the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Tony Holohan, said that people with second homes should not go home for the holiday weekend. He also called on the public not to take unnecessary trips or leisure activities.

His calls came when the deaths of 16 other patients diagnosed with Covid-19 were reported on Monday.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) also reported 370 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 5,364.

Dr. Holohan said he understood the “demand” that this meant for many people, especially as the weather improved, but he called on the public to “have patience with us”.

The current traffic restrictions, which are due to end on Easter Sunday, will be discussed at the ENSP meetings on Tuesday and Friday. Dr. Holohan said he does not anticipate any changes to these restrictions “at this time”.

Implications

The team will also examine the public health implications of implementing a child care program to facilitate health workers.

Unions have argued that the lack of childcare could force essential health workers not to work at home. The nurses said that some are forced to pay up to € 110 a day for their children to worry about allowing them to go to work.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said funding and staffing for a child care program for essential workers is in place and that, although the government is “ready to press the button”, the authorization public health team was needed.

Cabinet is scheduled to meet Tuesday for an update on the Covid-19 emergency. It is planned to consider a memorandum of understanding with Northern Ireland on the management of the coronavirus crisis.

In addition, contacts between the government and medical organizations continue to end an impasse on measures to temporarily integrate several hundred medical specialists from the private sector exclusively into the public system. Doctors are concerned that the plans could affect continuity of care for existing private patients.

Varadkar also said the Europe bailout fund should be used to provide long-term, low-interest loans to deal with the economic crisis caused by Covid-19.

Economic response

He called for unity across the European Union before a Eurogroup finance ministers videoconference on Tuesday to discuss an economic response to the Covid-19 emergency.

The Taoiseach said the EU bailout fund known as the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) should be modernized to provide such long-term loans.

“The MES, when it was designed 10 or 11 years ago, was designed for a different type of crisis, a banking crisis that was an asymmetrical recession that affected some countries but not others. It is a symmetrical recession – it affects everyone. If there has ever been a time for Europe to have a common coordinated response based on solidarity, it is now in my opinion. “