The public responsibility of a political journalist

In 1973, as Israel launched a surprise attack on Yom Kippur, Defense Minister Moshe Dayan was in shock. The suspicious Dayan, the hero of the Six-Day War, had been assured that the Arab states would never hit.

But when Syrian tanks were ready to descend the Golan and Egyptian infantry by killing Israeli weapons with Sagger missiles, Dayan was destroyed. “The destruction of the Third Temple was over,” he told his commanders.

On the third day of the war, Dayan prepared to address the nation on television. He provided a briefing to Israeli journalists before giving a preview of what he would say to a nation stunned by the sudden war.

Elinor Burkett recalls the scene in his biography of then-Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir:

Dayan’s voice quivered as he spoke of “Egypt’s limitless teams. It’s fantastic. It’s terrible fighting these things … The question is, what’s next.” He didn’t doubt they would launch an attack with full force. , he predicted, and Israel will have to retreat.

Dayan believed that he provided the Israelites with an honest assessment of their situation, but Gershom Schocken, the editor of Ha’aretz, advised to share this view with the nation. “If you tell us what you said on television tonight, it will be like an earthquake for the conscience of the Israeli nation, the Jewish people and the Arab nations,” he warned. Another publisher named Golda, who replaced Dayan on television with the former chief of military intelligence, who offered a healthier version of the truth.

“(Dayan) was beaten and defeated,” said Ma’ariv’s publisher. “We are lucky that Golda did not let him appear on television. He would have announced our surrender.”

If Schocken believed his not more it was his duty to report what was happening, he would have allowed Dayan to go on television. He could also have raised his concerns publicly and let Israel burn.

But he also had another duty.

Finally, Meir listened to his generals. They said the situation was harsh but winnable.

After heavy losses, Israel ended up pushing the Syrians over the border and crossed Suez to Egypt.

This episode gives us a lesson today as we consider the media coverage of President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

A journalist has a duty to tell the truth and to hold the media accountable. But a journalist is also a member of a community and a citizen of a nation. And right now, the American people are in danger.

It is a danger few of us could foresee, and this is evidenced by the fact that so few journalists cared about it until it was almost over, until “experts” and political opposition had already repealed the life of the president. travel ban savings, several weeks before.

NBC News’s Peter Alexander on Friday asked President Trump about a malaria drug, chloroquine, which he had treated as a possible treatment for coronaviruses, posed a legitimate question to him.

Trump responded honestly: He disagreed with Dr. Anthony Fauci that there was still no clinical evidence for the drug’s effectiveness, but believed that chloroquine was worth a try and had the added benefit of be approved already as safe to use

Alexander then asked if the president gave them “false hopes”. It’s not about borrowing a phrase from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. It is a political comment.

Alexander confirmed his political motives in a statement after the exchange, saying that Trump could not empathize with Americans.

The media should not be expected to praise the President with praise. And by asking them difficult questions about the effectiveness of the administration response to a coronavirus outbreak, they will improve that response. We also have elections in November, and the media should not ignore criticism of the opposition for the mere fact of the crisis.

But there is a way to ask questions and report facts without unnecessarily adding to the fear and discord of the country.

Journalists cannot behave as they live in a bubble, isolated from what is happening in the country. Networks like CNN, which is the main source of international news for many people in other countries, also have a responsibility, whether or not they represent the country well, not to distort our image through partisan goals.

We are all in this together, and journalists can do their duty while still being patriotic. Let’s try all together.

