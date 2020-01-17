The public was invited to attend the funeral of a homeless Florida veteran

Close-up of a man’s hands holding a folded American flag

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (WFLA) – A homeless veteran with no family is buried with honor on Friday afternoon in a Jacksonville cemetery, and the police ask the public to attend.

John Meade Jr. served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968 before being honorably released. This was announced by the St. Augustine Police Department outreach team, which had been working to find out more information about his life.

Meade was remembered as a “unique soul” who was “connected to everyone he met”.

The police said Meade had no family to attend the service and invited the public to come to his Jacksonville service.

“Because of the Outreach team’s determination, Meade is buried in Jacksonville National Cemetery,” police said on Facebook.

According to Swiss Post, Meade’s services will be available at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17. at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road in Jacksonville.

LAST STORIES: