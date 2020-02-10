The pseudoscience of racism has long had a fruitful affinity for organized sport.

These “scientists” defined race as “species” in the sense of Charles Darwin. In this adversity, they considered the Caucasians to be the most developed of humanity.

Saul Dubow sums it up in scientific racism in modern South Africa: “The concept of race as a type has promoted the belief in the existence of ideal categories and emphasized the diversity and difference in terms of similarity and convergence. This has been overlaid by binary ideas of superiority and inferiority, progress and degeneration. ”

The purpose of faux studies like phrenology was to taxonomize a hierarchy in people. European races “Scientists” who decided that their race was the epitome of humanity tried to answer what they thought other races were good for.

Here they decided that the African is only good for his or her physicality. That was the point at which our species could do more than just meet basic needs.

America’s blacks were allowed to play sports after slavery, but that didn’t mean that America’s whites had forgotten “science”.

Football, the sport of the late 19th century, created the field for what is probably the most controversial dimension of racism against the black: the intellect of the Africans.

The quarterback position, with its call for reading the game and making decisions in seconds, naturally became the point at which most black players were excluded.

Although two thirds of the National Football League (NFL) are black today, only 17% of quarterbacks are black. These numbers have a political history behind them.

In 1933, the NFL is said to have decided to exclude black players from the game. Historically, this is considered the most effective decision by the executive to oppose the development of attitudes towards black soccer players.

The decision is said to have been made at the request of former Washington Redskins owner George Preston Marshall.

Marshall was not only notorious for asserting against the common value of the sport, but argued in a 1942 interview that if African-Americans were allowed to play, “white players, particularly those from the south, would physically go to extremes”.

Some of the teams emerged from Marshall’s desire not to bite the hand that feeds them among southern whites. However, the ban ended in 1946.

In the heat of the civil rights struggle, the American government had to force Marshall’s hand.

In 1962, Home Secretary Stewart Udall and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy Marshall issued an ultimatum to either sign a black player or lose his team’s 30-year lease on the DC Stadium.

A new dawn was promised in the decades that followed, but the night still lingers. The progress that was made was not accompanied by the hope of producing young black men who want to play in the quarterback position.

As William Rhoden wrote for Undefeated.com: “Given the misconception that brains and exceptional athletic skills are incompatible, generations of blacks were seen in some eyes as too talented to play quarterbacks or as not cerebral enough to position themselves play.”

So far, only a handful of black players have started a quarterback, while only three players have won the Super Bowl.

The acidic clusters of scientific racism that have penetrated America’s social fabric have opened their teeth. There has to be something, but for now we are waiting.