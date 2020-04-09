The quarantine soap opera by Kristen Wiig & Will Pearl is a SNL fan dream

All the real-life dramas of the aforementioned daytime networks have ceased production because of the viral virus epidemic, but thankfully, Kristen Wiig and Will Pearl have filmed a soap opera for quarantine to fill the void. On Wednesday, April 8, comedy favorites teamed up with Jimmy Fallon to record The Tonight Show that expertly forged ‘The Days of Our Lives’. Thanks to socializing away, Fallon is filming his show from home with guests almost appearing – a system that led to the best kind of absurdity when host, Pearl, Whig performed “the longest days of our lives” from their own homes.

In the skit, Wage portrays Vanessa a woman who cheated on her boyfriend Winston (Fallon) with his brother Alejandro (Pearl) through “Like, Skype or something.” But there is a twist! She actually cheated on Winston with his other long-lost brother, which led to a truly impressive number of quick changes from Pearl. After this discovery, more twists are opened which include an amnesia plot, lots of self-slap, and the appearance of the Charmin heiress (as voiced by Weig).

The whole thing is reminiscent of Saturday Night Live’s popular “California” skits, in which Weig often appears, but at the heart of this quarantine drill is a tongue-in-cheek homage to the entertaining coils of soaps. It’s also a reminder that Weig and Pearl know how to do comic magic together.

Besides being SNL soldiers, Weig and Pearl have appeared in four films together: Semi-Pro, Anchorman 2, Zoolander 2 and, most importantly, Lifetime’s A Deadly adoption. Obviously, they have stunning comedic chemistry, and they can also crack one another (and Falun, too), as evidenced by their soap opera skit. At multiple points, the three stars end up breaking the character as they stifle their laughter, but who can blame them for giggling when they actually pat themselves in the face.

Wiig and Pearl have a special gift for making magical melodrama. Their 2015 Deadly Adoption Live movie was played perfectly straight and aired on the network with no explanation as to why two Hollywood heavyweight encounters appeared in a low-budget TV movie about a psychotic therapist. At the 2017 ATX Festival, Pearl said the movie was “one of my favorite things I’ve ever done.” He added that “well because it is completely confused maybe 80 percent of the audience.”

As long as Wage and Pearl continue to create unexpected, yet blessed entertainment like “The Longest Days of Our Lives” and Deadly Adoption, viewers will surely welcome the confusion.