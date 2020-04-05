The Queen invokes Blitz Spirit in the direction of the British Commonwealth

Queen Elizabeth II invoked the famed “Blitz spirit” in a historic address to the people of the British Commonwealth amid the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

The 93-year-old monarch, who is head of the state in fifteen countries besides the United Kingdom, such as Australia, New Zealand and Canada, said he knew it was “an increasingly difficult time” for many viewers and a which had already “caused grief for some, financial hardship for many, and enormous changes in the daily lives of all of us.”

Now in the 67th year of his reign, he said management reminded him “of my first broadcast in 1940, assisted by my sister.”

“We as children talked from here in Windsor with children who had been evacuated from their homes and sent for their own safety,” he recalled.

“Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones. But now, as at that time, we know, in essence, what needs to be done. “

The Queen, then still Princess Elizabeth, did her first solo public work during World War II, as well as training as a driver and mechanic in the auxiliary territorial service, making her the only world leader to attend. has seen service, in a way, in this conflict.

His speech can be viewed or read completely below:

I speak to you in what I know is an increasingly difficult time. A moment of disruption in the life of our country: a disorder that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties for many and enormous changes in the daily life of all of us.

I want to thank everyone on the front line of the NHS, as well as those in attendance and the essential people who selflessly continue the day-to-day tasks out of the home in support of all of us. I am sure the nation joins me to make sure that what you do is appreciated and that every hour of your hard work brings us back to normal times.

I also want to thank those who stay at home, helping in this way to protect the vulnerable and to save many families from the pain their loved ones already have. Together we are fighting this disease and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and determined we will overcome it.

I hope that in the coming years everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge. And those who come after us will say that the British of this generation were as strong as any. That the attributes of self-discipline, calmness, humility and sympathy still characterize this country. The pride of who we are is not part of our past, it defines our present and our future.

The times when the United Kingdom has gathered to applaud their care and essential workers will be remembered as an expression of our national spirit; and their symbol will be the rainbow drawn by the children.

Across the Commonwealth and around the world, we have seen welcoming stories of people coming together to help others, whether it be by delivering food packages and medicines, checking out neighbors, or converting businesses to help relief efforts. .

And, although at times individual isolation can be tough, many people of all faiths, and by all accounts, discover that it presents the opportunity to slow down, pause, and reflect on prayer or meditation.

It reminds me of the first broadcast I made, in 1940, helped by my sister. We, as children, talk from here to Windsor with children who had been evacuated from their homes and sent for their own safety. Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones. But now, as at that time, we know, in essence, what needs to be done.

Although we have faced challenges before, this is different. This time we are united with all the nations of the world in one common effort, with the breakthroughs of science and our instinctive compassion for healing. We will succeed – and that success belongs to each of us.

We should take comfort that while we have even more time to endure, better days will come: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again

But for the moment, I thank you and kind regards.

