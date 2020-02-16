[‘the-queen-of-spades’:-no-dancing-mice-in-sight-as-lyric-showcases-tchaikovsky’s-darker-side]

Seeing Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky outlined as the musical creator of “The Queen of Spades” can be misleading at to start with, since the 1890 operatic adaptation of a shorter tale by Alexander Pushkin is a long way from the exciting and froth of “The Nutcracker.”

This tale of reduction, betrayal and, above all, moral decay appears to be to convert absent from 19th-century Romanticism and search ahead to the existentialism and nihilism of the 20th as it offers a darker, even bleaker facet of the justly celebrated composer.

Returning to this difficult, multilayered opera that was past observed on its stage 20 several years in the past, Lyric Opera of Chicago introduced Saturday evening the initially of 5 performances of a provocative if at instances frustrating revival of a output that debuted at the Welsh Nationwide Opera in 2000.

With a libretto co-written by Tchaikovsky and his brother, Modest, this opera tells the story of two lonely, in some strategies desperate persons — Gherman (Sycamore, Illinois, tenor Brandon Jovanovich) and Lisa (Sondra Radvanovsky) — from different social courses who improbably slide in love.

But Gherman throws absent that enjoy when he gets obsessed with procuring a top secret for profitable at cards that Lisa’s grandmother, the Countess (mezzo-soprano Jane Henschel), obtained via her own Faustian trade of sexual intercourse for revenue.

The Tchaikovsky brothers built sure that “Queen of Spades” was a highly effective, consuming opera to commence with, but the primary director, Richard Jones, chose to heighten and exaggerate the drama and degradation, pushing it pretty much to the breaking place at times.

He moved the action to the 1930s, a selection that leads to some historical inconsistencies because the Russian communists had purged the aristocracy by this time. But the location is deliberately imprecise, and it aptly seizes on the societal rot and course divisions that had gripped Europe through this time.

The striking, mostly understated surroundings intended by John Macfarlane (except for the entrance panels at the beginning of every act with bold painted near-ups of the Countess’s progressively growing older encounter), is made up of handsome abstract drops and tight, claustrophobic boxes for the interior scenes, with glimpse-down skylights and faded paint and scant furnishings that push home the over-all feeling of decline.

The major issue is whether this expressionistic strategy, as Benjamin Davis, the director of this revival has described it, aids or hinders. Undoubtedly, there are some powerful times, such as at the starting of Act 2, when Prince Yeletsky (baritone Lucas Meachem) confirms his enjoy for his fiancée, Lisa. In a slick piece of stagecraft, Gherman hovers like a specter on a diagonal driving Yeletsky, and the prince he sings unawares, Lisa’s eyes are truly on her solution lover.

Also helpful is Jones’ use of puppets to accomplish a foreshadowing tiny opera supplied as a divertissement during the occasion scene in Act three. A giant puppet skeleton is also imaginatively applied to portray the ghost of the Countess who appears later on in Gherman’s mattress, but the ensuing laughter was in all probability not the desired response.

What is lacking amid Jones’ relentless emphasis on obsession and decadence is the poignancy and pathos that can be read in Tchaikovsky’s score, critical characteristics that could possibly have presented the connection of the two central fans and, indeed, the full output a lot more theatrical nuance and emotional resonance.

Past all that, there are also some odd improvements that seem to be additional alter for change’s sake than anything else. Why for illustration does Lisa destroy herself by placing a plastic bag (anything that was not even invented until eventually the 1960s) more than her head alternatively of leaping into a canal as the libretto calls for? Is it just for the shock value?

What ever one’s perceptions of the staging, it was hard to locate fault with the solid, which threw by itself into Jones’ conception. Jovanovich turned in an intensive, involving effectiveness, vividly conveying by means of subtleties of vocal timbre, anxious tics and his sagging entire body Gherman’s fevered breakdown. He was ideally matched by Radvanovsky, a Lyric regular because 2002 who shipped the kind of vocal heft and expressive depth for which she is well known. Creating her Lyric debut was Henschel. The 67-yr-aged mezzo-soprano confirmed herself to be a fine actress who has misplaced very little in the way of vocal acumen, as she convincingly portrayed the Countess’ domineering regality and twisted coquettishness.

Also deserving point out have been mezzo-soprano Elizabeth DeShong, who manufactured the most of the compact job of Pauline, especially her solo in Act one, and the constantly-dependable Meachem, who was back again just after his triumph very last fall in the title role of “Don Giovanni.” Returning to the opera with which he commenced his tenure as Lyric’s audio director 20 years back, Andrew Davis (no relation to Benjamin Davis) supplied the kind of persuasive, insightful conducting that has persistently distinguished his tenure.

Kyle MacMillan is a Chicago freelance writer.