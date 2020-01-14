The queen & # 39; solidarity & # 39; of the relocation of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Canada – Up News Info

This week the Queen of England issued a statement in which she stated that she supported Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to leave the royal family and live abroad.

“Today my family had very constructive discussions about the future of my grandson and his family,” the statement said.

“My family and I fully support Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain members of the royal family working full-time, we respect and understand their wish to live more independently as a family while remaining a valuable part of my family. “

Last week Harry and Meghan announced that they would withdraw from their role as the most important members of the royal family. It was reported that an emergency meeting of the family took place before the Queen published her statement.

“Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they do not want to depend on public funds in their new lives,” the queen continued. “It has therefore been agreed that there will be a transition period in which the Sussex will spend time in Canada and the United Kingdom.”