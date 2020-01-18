The Queens say that Kairi Sane’s injury in the TLC put the actors in a “difficult situation”

In the last two pay-per-views of 2019, women mainly played for the WWE.

For both the Survivor series and the TLC, Becky Lynch was the main actress of the main event in a year in which WrestleMania was moderated by women for the first time ever.

Charlotte Flair begins her eighth reign as a woman winner

These things point to a real change in the WWE landscape, but not everything can always go according to plan.

Charlotte Flair and Lynch competed against the Kabuki Warriors, Kairi Sane and Asuka at the TLC main event.

Relatively at the beginning of the game, Sane suffered a severe concussion, which obviously got her into trouble. At one point the lights came on, but nobody was home.

talkSPORT Charlotte managed to get caught in London when she worked for the move from WWE to BT Sport in the UK this week. We asked her if Sane’s injury affected her plans for the game and how she dealt with such a serious injury in a big game like this.

“It wasn’t like that at the moment,” Charlotte started when asked if it changed the match. “I think everyone felt different afterwards. At the moment it was a rather difficult situation. It is the main event of a brutal pay-per-view and everyone has seen tables, ladders and chairs.

WWE

Asuka and Kairi Sane are currently holding the women’s tag team titles

“It feeds on the crowd, feeds on the crowd and feeds on their reactions. So I only really thought about it afterwards. Obviously Kairi was injured, but in the match I just think” How do we keep people investing? “Since you have seen so many different brutal TLC matches. You have already seen a kendo stick, you have seen a chair, you have seen a ladder, a table.

“And the pressure from us to deliver that with a strange dynamic to see me and Becky? For me and Becky, tagging is more what I’ve been thinking about. How does that come across and how should our characters interact on TV? How do you go from this [indicating a high level] to sudden tagging? We had to fight the enemy because we have a common enemy. [Mentality]”

Sane has been back on RAW since the injury and appears to be fighting again. So it is good to see that there is no permanent damage there.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have such a story

Charlotte and Co. conducted the match professionally and did the best they could, taking into account the circumstances. Charlotte is now heading to the Royal Rumble for her first win in the rumble match, while Lynch will face Asuka again in 2019, where the Japanese star will win against Lynch.