The Queensland court said the toolbox victims had asked for life

Two drug dealers screamed and pleaded for their lives from a toolbox when it was pushed into a stream before they died.

Corpses of decomposing bodies of Cory Breton and Iuliana Triscarus were found in the large metal box after the police pulled them from a stream south of Brisbane.

The couple had been lured to a unit in Kingston, attacked and tied up 18 days earlier before being forced into the box, the Brisbane Supreme Court heard on Tuesday.

Iuliana Triscaru and Cory Breton were put in a toolbox and pushed into a stream. (9Nachrichten)

Tuhirangi-Thomas Tahiata, 28, is charged with two murders for allegedly driving to Scrubby Creek in Kingston with Mr. Breton and Ms. Triscaru on January 24, 2016.

He denies the charges, but prosecutor David Meredith says Tahiata used his Toyota Hilux ute to take the couple and another man to the lagoon next to the Logan highway at around 9:00 p.m.

“Then he got out of the car and helped pull it away,” he said.

The bodies of the two drug dealers were found in February 2016. (9News)

“He could hear both people screaming … ‘take me out of here … take me out of here’.”

The other man reportedly pushed the box into the water, but it did not sink.

“At that point, the crying from inside the box was getting louder,” said Meredith.

“He heard (the other man) say” Time to die “.”

The prosecution claims that Tuhirangi-Thomas Tahiata drove the box to the stream with his ute. (9Nachrichten)

Tahiata then allegedly shot a round from a shotgun to reassure the couple, but “the screams grew louder.”

Then he handed the other man a claw hammer so that he could make holes in the box to make it sink, Meredith said.

“Then he watched (the other man) jump on the tool box … which hammered in the side,” he said.

Mr. Meredith said that Tahiata’s actions were “breathtakingly evil,” which encouraged the other man to cause Mr. Breton and Ms. Triscaru’s death.

Prosectors say Tahiata took the police to the creek where the bodies were found. (9Nachrichten)

The motive to kill the couple was clearly represented by others and not by Tahiata, he said.

“Tahiata hardly knows Iuliana Triscaru … and he doesn’t know Cory Breton. He does it because he’s asked for it, not because he has a motive of his own,” he said

The court had previously heard that Mr. Breton and Ms. Triscaru were called to the unit around noon after Mr. Breton was found on his cell phone with a photo of a suspected drug dealer.

Mr. Meredith said Tahiata and the other man first drove the couple to a nearby quarry, but the gates were locked.

The court heard the two begging for their lives when the box was pushed into the water. (9Nachrichten)

At that point, Tahiata’s co-defendant suggested taking her to the creek.

He said Tahiata denied having been involved in the killings for detectives, but on February 10 he confessed to taking the officers to the site.

The next day, the police used a mobile crane to pull the box out of the water.

The court heard that Mr. Breton and Ms. Triscaru were either drowning or suffocating.

Mr. Meredith said the tool box was weighted down with stones and pieces of concrete after it was discovered floating on the highway.

“But that didn’t happen at night, but in early February,” he said.

The process will continue on Wednesday.