The Queensland newspaper dealer uses karate against wannabe thieves, Townsville news

A newspaper dealer in North Queensland had to rely on his martial arts skills when two would-be thieves attacked him during his newspaper run.

Mark Yates, 50, delivered newspapers to nearby cafes just after 4 a.m. yesterday when a couple of teenagers tried their luck.

“I heard a voice say ‘nice car’ and I said ‘yes’ and I took another step and the next minute he grabbed my back pocket as if he wanted to steal my wallet,” he said.

But the couple did more than they expected. Unknown to them, their goal reached a brown belt in karate 30 years ago.

Instinct took over quickly and he gave one of his attackers a sharp punch in the nose.

The other teenager then hit Mr. Yates in the head before they both fled.

Mr. Yates was taken to the hospital with an injured face and ankle abrasions.

“Hopefully it hurts and they won’t do it again,” he said.

The couple remains on the run.