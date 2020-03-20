the queer clothing manufacturer shares COVID-19

The queer clothing maker has shared his experience with the coronavirus and has urged people everywhere to take the epidemic seriously.

Writing on Instagram, Tarek Soliman, who made Sasha Velour’s theme for last season’s RuPaul’s Drag Race, shared her experience with COVID-19.

He also said he wants “young people who think the virus is not dangerous” to pay attention and engage in the remote process and isolate himself to help solve problems.

“I started to feel cold and my body went numb on March 8,” Soliman wrote.

The costume designer, Tarek Soliman, went to the hospital after the traumatic days.

Previously thought it was a cold or flu. Traveling by bus from Washington D.C. to New York City, she began to feel very hot, very hot, sweating, body aches and severe headaches. ”

She had been home for five days, still thinking she had the flu – but on the fifth day, her symptoms worsened and she went to the hospital.

“By the time the doctor started doing another test he collapsed and called for an ambulance,” he wrote.

“Ever since (the hospital) I was alone in a private room, he didn’t know what to do.

This is not a small thing that we do with you, be confident and stay home. I don’t want anyone to go through what I’m going through.

“They test me every four hours, without knowing or telling me what I have or what’s wrong with me.” He said he was “shivering” and “felt like (dead)”.

The hospital staff tested her COVID-19 and sent her home after 12 hours in the emergency department. Four days later, he was told that he had been tested.

When he posted this yesterday, he said he still had “the same thing” and was having trouble breathing.

“To date I have not been treated or treated on COVID-19 and will be back in the emergency room for my pneumonia.”

He urged people to ‘stay home’ to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He added: “This is nothing short of a struggle, be confident and stay home. I don’t want anyone to go through what I have to go through. Be safe.”

More than 200,000 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus worldwide and there have been more than 10,000 people.

People in affected countries are advised to take part in exercise or isolate themselves if they come in contact with someone diagnosed with coronavirus.

Health officials are asking people to wash their hands regularly for 20-second sessions and have repeatedly reminded people that doing so is the best way to prevent the spread of the virus.

Regulators in many countries also called for people to stay indoors to counter the spread of COVID-19.