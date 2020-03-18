The Queer Eye star encourages a new dog to join her

Antoni Porowski promoted a donkey / beagle hybrid named Neon. (Austin Animals Are Alive! / Facebook)

Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski has found a great way to spend her time in isolation.

A member of Fab Tano lives in Austin, Texas, and has visited the local dogs Austin Pets Alive! finding a new furry friend to help with the plague.

The shelter says it wants to keep at least 50% of the animals they care for in shelters in the near future “to prepare (spread) which will result in fewer people (more) animals to care for”.

It added that both areas would continue to have long working hours during the COVID-19 epidemic, as these dogs still need monitoring.

At the Queer Eye dinner Porowski went home with a beefy Neon.

He said: “Bringing a baby Neon … it’s important that we support our environment because it’s just a little bit of a walk in this crazy old routine.

“So, if you’re ready to emulate this, I would definitely recommend it. Especially when mixing bulls, they are gentle, passionate and handsome, and need a home.

“If you can’t have parents, I’ll encourage you to raise you. You can take them for a week, or two, or longer, or shorter.

“Just give them the good life they deserve, because they’re kids and they love it so much.”

Looking at her newborn baby who was “in the nest”, she added: “Are you a sleepy baby? You’re sleeping. Let’s see Netflix, let’s go back home and do some groceries.”

Feeling lucky to have a long time Aust Aust @ Neon to recommend us at this time! If you would like a towel & support and please use it for pet dog or cat here: https://t.co/qrmjBjT1N9 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/mBO9wZ5JuV

– Austin Pets Live! (@austinpetsalive) March 17, 2020

Antoni Porowski is known for his passion for dogs.

In November last year, the Queer Eye star hosted a ‘Evening With Antoni Porowski’ conference at Wilfrid Laurier University in Ontario, Canada, and one fan decided to surprise him by bringing their favorite, favorite color.

The nutritionist was so happy that he had fed a baby in his mouth.