The question about disinfectant injection was sarcasm

President Donald Trump said Friday that he was sarcastic when he asked medical experts about injecting disinfectants into the body to fight the coronavirus.

“I asked a sarcastic and very sarcastic question to the reporters in the room about the disinfectant inside,” Trump said. “This was done with a sarcastic question to reporters.”

The president told reporters about the media fire storm over the establishment after signing a bill that provided $ 320 million in additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program.

During the White House press conference on Thursday, Trump wondered if it was possible to use disinfectants “by injection inside” to kill coronavirus. He then clarified, “it wouldn’t be by injection.”

Here is what the president asked Acting Undersecretary of Science and Technology for the Department of Homeland Security Bill Bryan:

“Then I see the disinfectant, where I puncture it in a minute. A minute. And is there any way to do something like that, by injection inside or almost cleaning?” He asked. number in the lungs. So it would be interesting to check it out. ”

The White House said Friday that Trump’s statements were taken out of context.