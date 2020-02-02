The quick WR Ladd McConkey has made his college decision

Ladd McConkey is a fan of Tennessee volunteers, but when it was time for him to make his college decision, he decided to go to another school in the Southeastern Conference.

The 3-star WR from North Murray High School officially visited Georgia this weekend and saw no reason to get anything until National Singing Day on February 5th.

McConkey tweeted on Sunday afternoon that he committed to the Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon. He becomes the 23rd member of the Georgia Recruiting Class for the 2020 cycle.

What is the catchword at McConkey? That would be speed. Due to its speed and maneuverability on short distances, it will profile itself as the University of Georgia.

McConkey is separated from the line. Let the man miss. Catch the ball and be hard to touch afterwards. It’s just his game.

His best time in the 40s was 4.44 seconds. That was a handful of time from the Louisville staff. McConkey was already driving a 4.56 laser and a 4.12 short shuttle at a regional opening event in May 2019.

It makes sense to note here that McConkey’s offering is a by-product of sourcing more traditional slot receivers for Monken’s offenses.

“Georgia offered to be a real slot guy,” McConkey said last week. “People who can win the individual fight. I mean, obviously they have people who can win one-off matchups, but they really do get out there in the slot and miss people in really tight coverage. “

The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder will be an ideal slot receiver on the offensive of new Georgian coordinator Todd Monken. He rates the 247Sports composite ratings as a 3-star recruit and as # 197 WR and # 1379 for this cycle. He will also return kicks.

McConkey is now the fifth recipient of the 2020 recruitment class in Athens.

McConkey can run the 40 in 4.5 seconds, but his GPA is even higher. Smart recently told him how unusual this achievement would be for his team in the 2020 class.

Last spring he ran on the track too. It was his other sport besides basketball. But that was only two or three meetings. Nevertheless, he could measure an impressive 10.85 hours on the 100 meters.

McConkey becomes the 14th member of the 2020 class to help bulldogs with future attacks. He is now also the seventh member of the Georgia class who played football in Georgia high school.

Ladd McConkey: The Things DawgNation Must Know

The prominent North Murray played as QB for the best football team in North Murray High’s history in 2019, but has been the recipient of the program in the previous two seasons.

Georgia’s offer came as a late blur. Previously, he chose schools such as Army, Chattanooga, Coastal Carolina, Furman and Jacksonville State in Alabama.

Then Georgia offered. Vanderbilt also offered late.

McConkey even paid an official visit to the Commodores in the middle of last week. However, all signs indicated his last official visit to Athens this weekend.

“You are talking about the domestic SEC team that has been in the top 5 for the past four years,” he told DawgNation earlier this month. “This is really something.”

Those are the minutes of his college trip, but he will never forget the timing of the Georgia offer. It goes beyond Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, which become strong with its first Power 5 offering.

Everything sank in the morning after Smart got to North Murray High School. This was the day he offered the North Murray quarterback to become a slot machine for new play caller Todd Monken in Athens.

The date was January 20, 2020.

That was the topic in McConkey’s house the morning after Smart saw him play basketball and a late pizza dinner with Georgia’s employees. It happened after his mother hid or not hid the University of Tennessee coasters that lived in her living room.

It was an audience of two. McConkey and his mother. Discussion of this whirlwind Monday.

“You see what happened yesterday,” said Brittney McConkey, but asked a question at the same time. “Right? Do you know what day that was?”

How could he not? He only wrote the date “1-20-16” on his towel before each soccer game, since that day he lost his grandfather to cancer.

“She said that was the day,” said Ladd McConkey. “It was special. That was crazy. “

The biggest offer of his football career came four years after that day.

“The offer for Georgia came that day,” he said. “It did it. It really did. It’s crazy. I know. … it was definitely something. I noticed it and then went to “Whew” because it was really something. That really means something. “

His grandfather, Vic McConkey, was also a big Tennessee fan. McConkey said he “would probably hop up and down in his grave.”

“He was really special,” said Ladd McConkey. “He was one of my biggest fans. Every single game. He was there. He told me when I screwed it up and didn’t do my best, and he told me when I played great. He was definitely a big part of my life. “

McConkey’s highlight film for the 2019 season is also shown below.