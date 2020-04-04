The rabbi says the coronavirus is a “synthetic drug” to completely eliminate sex offenders

Rabbi Mendel Kessin believes that the coronavirus was sent to rid the world of sex offenders (YouTube / YIBONEH)

A Jewish radio has apologized for airing a rabbi who called coronavirus a “synthetic drug” sent from God to destroy sexually active people.

Jewish-Australian radio J-AIR has said “I’m sorry” for commenting, which was made on the Tamar Yonah Show, Israel’s leading program.

This surprise came from one of Tamar Yonah’s guests, Rabbi Mendel Kessin, who recently argued that the coronavirus was created by God for refusing to challenge his limits on free speech.

The rabbi went further, saying the epidemic was God’s weapon for solving “great problems”, which are homosexuals, which he believes are “the most dangerous natural deception of man”.

“Actually (God) has lost 98%, so we are very close to deliverance,” Kessin said. “However, there are some obstacles that must be overcome by God in order for deliverance to take place.

“And what we see is that the epidemic is a real creative product, if you want to use the term, you will eliminate these problems.

He continued, “The plague is a car, a tool to explain the messianic way of getting rid of these great problems … The great problem is that man has polluted his environment. There is a huge amount, ah, so-called immorality in the world today.

“There is, in Hebrew it is called ‘prichus.’ We can say that it is also in the form of homosexuality, and homosexuality and so on, where such distinctions are, in fact, very limited. ”

Rabbi Mendel Kessin talks about the upcoming redemption on his YouTube channel (YouTube / Torah Thinking)

J-AIR has since become more distant from rabbinic commentary and has taken part in the process. They also said on their website that they were sorry to publish the article in the first place.

“J-AIR apologizes unreservedly for the publicity and podcasting that sexually assaulted people in its latest program,” it read.

J-AIR President George Banksy added that the Rabbi’s comment was “totally unacceptable” and has resumed the consultation process to see how the comments were confirmed, pointing out that the demonstration had already been done.

He added: “J-AIR is well aware of its mission of broadcasting the masses of the masses and adheres to the laws of this country, especially those which take into account the media as per the Australian Communications and Media Authority.”

The rules require theaters to ensure that their content will not cause or incite hatred against another person or group based on, among other things, sexual orientation, gender identity or HIV / AIDS.