The race in Canelo starts when Cinco de Mayo comes back into play on May 2nd

World Boxing News 02.07.2020

West Amanda Westcott

According to reports in Japan, a possible clash between Canelo Alvarez and Ryota Murata collapsed on May 24 before it really started.

Murata was required to face Canelo at the Saitama Super Arena, which was due to rumors that came from the land of the rising sun.

As WBN previously announced, the Mexican superstar had already approved talks with Billy Joe Saunders. That was before anything came from the Asian press.

Now, just over a week later, Canelo versus Saunders is back on the agenda. In addition, a Cinco de Mayo date from May 2nd is back in the picture.

Saunders will be on alert alongside British rival Callum Smith and a few other considerations. Confirmation of who gets the nod could be imminent.

It is very likely that Canelo will run at £ 168 for his next fight. However, due to weight fluctuations, Saunders may have a better chance of winning the fight.

Canelo will want a fighter whose weight has increased recently, rather than one who has become completely used to the super middleweight.

In Sergey Kovalev, Canelo is facing a much larger test and certainly wants to have a more balanced playing field for his next assignment.

This is one of the reasons why Murata was shortlisted at all. And why Murata could still be part of the upheaval for Cinco de Mayo.

BOXES

But when it comes to the reputation and struggle of fans for spring, Saunders does everything it can.

The undefeated two-weight world champion would bring an army of fans to the famous strip of Nevada.

As always, it’s up to Canelo. And whether he wants to make it easier for himself to become ruler of four weights in November last year.

Saunders, who has stood on the water since beating David Lemieux, has been confident on Canelo for some time. The only thing that could speak against him is whether Golden Boy wants a Mexican in the opposite corner for Canelo’s next fight.

If so, Jaime Munguia or David Benavidez become more meaningful faces in the picture. The former is sponsored by Oscar De La Hoya, which means that it would be a simple contest for the Mexican holiday weekend.

We’ll find out this month.