The radical new consolidation plan of the Archdiocese affects 20 parishes in Chicago

The Archdiocese of Chicago announced Thursday a radical consolidation plan that will affect 20 parishes in the city.

The plan includes merging St. Bride, Our Lady of Heaven, Our Lady of Peace and St. Philip Neri Parish and School, four Catholic parishes in the South Shore and South Deering districts. The Sun-Times reported Tuesday that St. Philip Neri will be called the parish church and school.

Cardinal Blase Cupich and Archdiocese officials have also decided:

St. Rene and St. Symphorosa Parish and School will be consolidated into a new municipality. St. Symphorosa, 6135 S. Austin Ave., will serve as the parish church and school.

St. Henry, St. Margaret Mary, St. Timothy, blessed Alojzije Stepinac Croatian Catholic mission and Northside Catholic Academy form another group. The three parishes will serve as a single church in St. Margaret Mary, 2324 W. Chase Ave. Blessed Alojzije Stepinac will continue as a mission and Northside will not undergo any changes.

St. Basil / Visitation Parish and School, St. Gall Parish and School, St. Clare or Montefalco, St. Rita or Cascia and St. Simon the Apostle are merged. St. Simon becomes part of the St. Gall parish, 5511 S. Sawyer Ave.; St. Clare will join St. Rita, 6243 S. Fairfield Ave.; and St. Gall School and St. Basil / Visitation Parish and School will not be changed.

Annunciata Parish and School, St. Francis de Sales, St. George and St. Kevin are merged into one church. Annunciata, 11128 S. Ave. G., the parish church will be and continue to operate its school.

St. Genevieve Parish and School and St. Stanislaus Bishop & Martyr will form a parish with the name Saints Genevieve and Stanislaus Bishop & Martyr. St. Genevieve, 4835 W. Altgeld St., is designated as a parish church and school.

The new parishes will be formed on July 1 according to the Archdiocese. The leaders and parishioners of the unnamed parishes will submit their proposals for permanent names to Cupich.