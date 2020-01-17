The Rangers are accused of not controlling players against Celtic and Hibernian, but Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent avoid individual penalties for gestures

The Rangers are punished for gestures made by Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent during their victory at Celtic. However, both players evaded the individual action.

The Scottish Football Association has accused Gers of failing to properly treat players and officials against Hibernian and Celtic in December.

Morelos made the gesture after being dismissed late in the game

However, Kent and Morelos are not suspended after making gestures to Celtic fans in their team’s 2-1 win at Parkhead on December 29. Instead, the Rangers could be fined if they fail to ensure that players do not “behave in a manner that can lead to disorder”.

Kent gestured to his temple and fans at home after firing Rangers, while Morelos gave a crowding signal after his red card for injury time.

The Rangers later claimed that the Colombian had “made a gesture across South America to simply indicate that something – in this case, the match – is over”.

Kent made this gesture after scoring the first goal in Celtic Park

The association was accused by SFA compliance officer Clare Whyte of violating disciplinary rule 204. This says: “All clubs and recognized football associations have to ensure that their officials, team members, employees and players behave properly during and at all times / or after a game.

“In particular, clubs and recognized football associations are responsible for ensuring that their officials, team members, employees and players refrain from doing one or more of the following: (a) engaging in a confrontation (b) behavior that is likely to result in a hostile or controversial situation lead with players and / or team personnel of the opposing team and / or match officers or exacerbate them or prolong them (c) behaviors that can otherwise lead to disruptions. “

Hibs received the same charge after a dispute between the two shelters during their recent loss to the Rangers on Easter Road.

John Potter and Hibs Assistant Manager’s trainers, Tom Culshaw and Michael Beale, have all received personal complaint letters. The first two were sent to the Easter Road booth after a clash following Ryan Porteous’ red card challenge against Borna Barisic.

Steven Gerrard’s celebration after Rangers’ Old Firm defeated Celtic was disrespectful, says John Hartson

Beale saw the red card in Celtic Park after contesting Morelos after the striker received a second yellow card for a penalty box dive.

Hearings on all charges were scheduled for February 6.