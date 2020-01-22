The ranking increases, which means that UGA has another 5-star winner

Jalen Carter is now a 5 star hotel. Those who saw him in his last year and then on the Under Armor All-American stage can only nod his head in the latest ranking update.

That sounds about right. Better late than never.

The final leaderboards for 2020 recruits and signers begin to appear. This means that some of the elite recruits in this cycle are pending either due to a drop in the rankings or a decline in ratings.

That was also the case with Broderick Jones. Georgia’s 5-star engagement for OT has been raised from No. 17 nationwide to No. 5 on Rivals.com. This assessment affected Jones’ rating in the 247Sports composite ratings.

The 247Sports Composite combines the ratings of the three main services (247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.com) to form a combined rating based on a proprietary algorithm. Jones is now ranked number 14 in the overall national outlook for the 247Sports composite standard.

But the Carter case means the Bulldogs now have a quintet of 5-star recruits in their 2020 class. This is only behind Clemson (6) in this category.

Jalen Carter: The things you should know with your ranking are updated

Georgia remains number 3 in the nation with its 19 signatories and two unsigned commitments. The Bulldogs currently had a 247Sports Team Composite Score of 309.79. This puts only Clemson (312.51; 23 commitments) and Alabama (311.61; 26 commitments) behind in the race for the mythical 2020 Recruitment Championship.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound senior was previously ranked the nation’s number 7 DT for this class in his senior season, but finished 6th overall and 53rd nationwide at Under Armor All-American.

These grades rose with the latest revaluations. Carter is now ranked number 3 in the country’s DT outlook and number 25 in the 2020 cycle.

Carter had four duels in the Under Armor All-American Game on January 2 and was recognized as one of the game’s MVPs for Team Savage. When he got involved in Georgia on May 20, he was actually ranked number 10 in the country’s DT.

Because of his pure 247Sports rating, he is now number 2 in the national team for this cycle. According to this rating service, he only follows early Clemson participant Bryan Bresee.

Read his interview with DawgNation for the “Media Day” and some of his drilling work from the following week.

