The rapper Divine has created a special track called “Project Salaam” that acknowledges the heroic efforts of India’s Corona Warriors in the medical, civil and law enforcement fields.

“There are health workers, police officers, and many other professionals in the front line. They are living proof that real life superheroes don’t wear caps. Today, I salute all my brothers and sisters around the world, who have risked their lives in an effort to protect the welfare of the general public, “said the rap star, whose real name is Vivian Fernandez.

The rapper goddess pays homage to the Corona warrior via ‘Project Salute’ and it’s “very hard”.

He added: “The track ‘Salute’ compliments their conditional love and their fighting spirit and I hope it awakens a sense of optimism and positivity during this dark time and nourishes and fuels your soul. When we come out of this cruel disaster, I I hope people are beautiful and good to each other, we are all in this together and this fight will win slowly but surely As it. “

The track expresses its thanks to the nation for unifying and bringing doctors, nurses, paramedics, hospital staff, police officers and others on the line of work.

“Project Salute” is a 3-year rapper’s independent effort, produced by Glee Gang Entertainment.

