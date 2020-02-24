[the-rationale-why-coulsdon-south-station-in-croydon-has-been-renamed]

We will use your e-mail handle only for sending you newsletters. Please see ourPrivateness Seefor facts of your knowledge safety rights Invalid Email

After trudging through the woeful weather conditions, passengers at Coulsdon South are remaining warmed from the base up and will spot a little something uncommon at the station.

The Brighton Mainline station is becoming renamed for just 48 hrs all in the identify of a bit of fun to enable Southern and Thameslink passengers get through the conclude of winter.

When British Gasoline investigate observed 47 for every cent of commuters are 2 times as very likely to be late for perform this 7 days thanks to having difficulties to motivate by themselves to get out the door thanks to the rain and chilly, the strength service provider decided to do something about it.

To assist resolve the winter season woes, travellers arriving at Coulsdon South station will get a strengthen – by discovering them selves alternatively at “Warmsdon South”, where by they’ll be boarding the practice to No Far more Chilly Bums.

British Gas has installed a heated bench at the station to aid stop early morning routines from likely off the rails, giving commuters reprieve versus the cold early morning climate although they hold out for their train.

Passengers can also demand their products on the bench and take pleasure in absolutely free Wi-Fi.





(Picture: PinPep / British Gas)



Dave Kirwan, British Gas running director, claimed: “Mornings – and commutes – are rough, and in wintertime they can be even more durable. At British Gasoline we wished to aid exterior the household.

“We hope this will make the last 7 days of winter season a minimal a lot easier for commuters, so the individuals of ‘Warmsdon South’ can get out the door, to the station and get on with their working day.

“If we warm the hearts – and bums – of Coulsdon South, you may possibly see the heated bench at a train station in the vicinity of you up coming winter.”

The regular ready time for community transport passengers is 14-and-a-50 % minutes, which is in no way welcome – permit alone in the winter.

The heated bench was at Warmsdon South (Coulsdon South) station on Monday (February 24) and will be there once again on Tuesday (February 25) amongst 6am-11am to enable commuters’ bums continue to be warm in the biting weather.